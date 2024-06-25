Lawson Announces Their DTF Demo Day on July 12

(PRESS RELEASE) Lawson Screen & Digital Products invites you to an exclusive hands-on DTF Demo Day in Atlanta, GA, from 10 AM – 3 PM. Dive into the heart of cutting-edge printing technologies, including DTF, DTG, DTG/DTF Hybrid printing, and screen printing automation, at Lawson’s office located at 1147 Cobb Industrial Dr., Suite B, Marietta, GA 30066.

Get up close and personal with top-of-the-line equipment from industry giants like Epson, Roland, and DTF Station, as they unveil their latest advancements. Experience the power of DTF printers with an expanded color gamut, witness the efficiency of American-Made DTF Shaker/Baker, and explore the convenience of a small footprint screen reclaimer, plus much more.

Secure your spot now to receive a complimentary gift upon registration and seize the chance to win exciting door prizes. Refreshments served throughout the day.

This immersive learning opportunity awaits attendees on July 12th, 2024 from 10 AM – 3 PM.

To pre-register, visit golawson.com, email info@golawson.com, or call 770-424-3570.