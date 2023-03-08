Lawson DTF Powder 

Connect with us

Lawson Screen and Digital Products has announced its line of direct-to-film powder is now Oeko-Tex Eco-Passport certified and compliant with Reach and ZDHC guidelines. According to the company, these designations provide third-party verification that each compound is suitable for sustainable, environmentally friendly textile production. Lawson offers standard ground and fine ground DTF powder, both designed to work with a variety of light and dark garments.  

