Garment Printing
Lawson DTF Powder
Now Oeko-Tex Eco Passport certified.
Lawson Screen and Digital Products has announced its line of direct-to-film powder is now Oeko-Tex Eco-Passport certified and compliant with Reach and ZDHC guidelines. According to the company, these designations provide third-party verification that each compound is suitable for sustainable, environmentally friendly textile production. Lawson offers standard ground and fine ground DTF powder, both designed to work with a variety of light and dark garments.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Lawson Screen & Digital Products
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Most Popular
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker3 weeks ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Headlines6 days ago
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
C&W Companies to Spend $2.4 Million on Expansion
-
Shop Management4 weeks ago
6 Steps to Maximizing Your Shop Floor
-
Press Releases1 week ago
Brother International Names VP of Industrial Products Division