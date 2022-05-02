Lawson Express EX Automatic Screen-Printing Press

The company reports the press has the latest technology.

The upgraded Express EX automatic screen-printing press is now available from Lawson Screen & Digital Products. The company reports the press has the latest technology, including an HMI touchscreen interface, production monitoring and system diagnostics, and production-ready AC Motor-Drive printheads. According to the company, the Express EX minimizes the physical stress of manual printing and provides superior print consistency with a simple setup process.

POST CATEGORIES