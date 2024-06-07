Lawson Opens Its Doors for Technology

(PRESS RELEASE) Lawson Screen & Digital celebrated 75 years in the business with its Technology Showcase and Open House on May 17, 2024, at its St. Louis headquarters. Attendees enjoyed hands-on experience and instructional lessons for all things screen printing, DTF, and DTG. The entire Lawson team was available, demonstrating the latest in equipment technologies with eager attendees getting training and insight into what’s available to take their decorating businesses to the next level.

New equipment offerings included the American DTF Turbo Stamp, which is a heat press carousel system designed to automate the heat pressing process of DTF transfers, as well as DTG and heat transfer vinyl. This provides decorators with unparalleled speed and efficiency. Also shown were several models of manual screen-printing presses, start-up screen-printing packages, DTG equipment, screen exposure units, Roland plotters and printer/cutters, automatic screen-printing equipment, and conveyor dryers.

In addition, the mayor of St. Louis proclaimed May 17 as Lawson Screen & Digital Day, sending as framed proclamation to the company’s headquarters where co-owner David Landesman accepted it.

Lawson has a long-standing history of offering in-depth screen and digital printing classes at its headquarter facilities that are held often throughout the year.

