Connect with us

Press Releases

Lawson Opens Its Doors for Technology

The company celebrated 75 years in the business with a Technology Showcase and Open House.
mm

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lawson Opens Its Doors for Technology
Lawson celebrates its 75th anniversary with a display of new printing technologies. PHOTO COURTESY LAWSON

(PRESS RELEASE) Lawson Screen & Digital celebrated 75 years in the business with its Technology Showcase and Open House on May 17, 2024, at its St. Louis headquarters. Attendees enjoyed hands-on experience and instructional lessons for all things screen printing, DTF, and DTG. The entire Lawson team was available, demonstrating the latest in equipment technologies with eager attendees getting training and insight into what’s available to take their decorating businesses to the next level.

New equipment offerings included the American DTF Turbo Stamp, which is a heat press carousel system designed to automate the heat pressing process of DTF transfers, as well as DTG and heat transfer vinyl. This provides decorators with unparalleled speed and efficiency. Also shown were several models of manual screen-printing presses, start-up screen-printing packages, DTG equipment, screen exposure units, Roland plotters and printer/cutters, automatic screen-printing equipment, and conveyor dryers.

In addition, the mayor of St. Louis proclaimed May 17 as Lawson Screen & Digital Day, sending as framed proclamation to the company’s headquarters where co-owner David Landesman accepted it.

Lawson has a long-standing history of offering in-depth screen and digital printing classes at its headquarter facilities that are held often throughout the year.

For information, visit Lawson’s website.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular