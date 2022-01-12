Connect with us

Prepress & Screen Making

mm

Published

1 day ago

on

Lawson Swing-Away Heat Transfer Press

Lawson Swing-Away Heat Transfer Press

Offered in clamshell or swing-away styles, or a floor stand with wheels.

Lawson Screen & Digital Products has introduced a line of affordable heat presses for beginner screen printers with home-based businesses and hobbyists. Offered in clamshell or swing-away styles, or a floor stand with wheels. Each press also comes equipped with a digital time and temperature LCD screen, digital controls, and adjustable manual pressure settings.

Lawson

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Lawson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular