Lawson Swing-Away Heat Transfer Press

Offered in clamshell or swing-away styles, or a floor stand with wheels.

Lawson Screen & Digital Products has introduced a line of affordable heat presses for beginner screen printers with home-based businesses and hobbyists. Offered in clamshell or swing-away styles, or a floor stand with wheels. Each press also comes equipped with a digital time and temperature LCD screen, digital controls, and adjustable manual pressure settings.

