Prepress & Screen Making
Lawson Swing-Away Heat Transfer Press
Offered in clamshell or swing-away styles, or a floor stand with wheels.
Lawson Screen & Digital Products has introduced a line of affordable heat presses for beginner screen printers with home-based businesses and hobbyists. Offered in clamshell or swing-away styles, or a floor stand with wheels. Each press also comes equipped with a digital time and temperature LCD screen, digital controls, and adjustable manual pressure settings.
MANUFACTURER: Lawson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making
