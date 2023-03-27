Lawson to Host DTF and DTG Open House

(PRESS RELEASE) Lawson announces a DTF & DTG Open House – May 12, 2023.

Join Lawson Screen & Digital Products in St. Louis, MO for an exclusive Open House focusing on DTF (direct-to-film) and DTG garment printing.

Immerse yourself in this hands-on experience and expert training day at Lawson’s St. Louis worldwide headquarters, located at 5110 Penrose St., St. Louis, MO 63115. Special guests from Epson and DTF Station will showcase the latest advancements and innovations in DTF and DTG t-shirt printing.

Attendees will get an in-depth look at the newest DTF printers, Automatic DTF Shakers/Dryers, new heat presses, and the latest Epson DTG/DTF printers.

Register now to receive a free gift at the event, along with an opportunity to win a door prizes.

Food and drink will be served throughout the day.

To learn more and pre-register, visit here, email [email protected] or call 314-382-9300.