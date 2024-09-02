Leading Ladies

AS AN EDITOR OF industry publications for nearly 40 years, I’m not new to this printing game. Like many of you, women-owned print shops, female printing executives, graphic artists, applications specialists…you name it and women have been doing it for as long as we’ve been an industry.

But if you’ve been around a while like I have, you know that women haven’t always gotten the respect they deserve for their many accomplishments. It’s only been in the past decade that the industry took note and started doing things to promote and recognize female leadership. Many manufacturers support programs like the Women in Print Alliance, and especially something special we do here every year at Screen Printing.

We’re presenting the winners of our annual Women in Screen Printing Awards. This esteemed award recognizes women who not only are exceptional at their technical and creative expertise in printing, but also are leaders in the community, whether it be through sitting on association boards, doing philanthropic work, community event, donating printing services to fundraisers…there’s a long list of these incredible females’ leadership.

Join us at printing United Expo Tuesday, September 10 from 4-5 p.m. to celebrate and honor six esteemed and accomplished women in wide-format digital printing market who represent leadership and excellence in our industry. We’ll have a cocktail hour and present the winners with their awards and invite everyone to join us in the celebration. The ceremony will be held in the Knowledge Center on the main stage, booth C4318. It is located just past registration between the two main halls. We’d like to thank our friends at the Printing United Alliance for allowing us to hold our awards presentation each year during the show. Thank you to our sponsor, U.N.I.T.E.

Come see these ladies and meet them in person! Then read this month’s Big Story for profiles on each of them and their terrific accomplishments. We hope to see you all there!

