Leading Ladies
Screen Printing magazine presents the winners of the 2024 Women in Screen Print Awards at the Printing United Expo.
JOIN US SEPTEMBER 10 from 4-5 p.m. at Printing United to celebrate and honor six esteemed and accomplished women in screen printing who represent leadership and excellence in our industry. We’ll have a cocktail hour and present the winners with their awards, and invite everyone to join us in the celebration. The ceremony will be held in the Knowledge Center on the main stage, booth C4318. It is located just past registration between the two main halls. We’d like to thank our friends at the Printing United Alliance for allowing us to hold our awards presentation each year during the show. We hope to see you all there!
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
RH Solutions Servo-Driven Cylinder Machine
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
UV Printing Enables Custom Prototyping and Short-Run Production
AI Image Generation Pros
