Leading Ladies

JOIN US SEPTEMBER 10 from 4-5 p.m. at Printing United to celebrate and honor six esteemed and accomplished women in screen printing who represent leadership and excellence in our industry. We’ll have a cocktail hour and present the winners with their awards, and invite everyone to join us in the celebration. The ceremony will be held in the Knowledge Center on the main stage, booth C4318. It is located just past registration between the two main halls. We’d like to thank our friends at the Printing United Alliance for allowing us to hold our awards presentation each year during the show. We hope to see you all there!