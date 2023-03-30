News
Leading Women to Discuss Leveling Printing Playing Fields
Register now for the fourth installment of the ‘Let’s Talk About It’ webinar series on diversity and inclusivity.
What steps can we take as an industry to accelerate diversification? What can you do in your own business?
For the answers to these questions and more, join us Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST for the latest installment of “Let’s Talk About It,” a webinar series focused on creating a path toward a more diverse and inclusive industry. Hosted by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines, the fourth edition of the webinar will bring together four female leaders in the wide-format digital printing and screen printing industries. Among other topics, the women will discuss the challenges they’ve faced; what diversity and inclusion in the print space means to them; and how winning the Women in Wide Format and Women in Screen Printing Awards has as affected their businesses
Hosted exclusively by U.N.I.T.E Together, this is a live, virtual event, so bring your questions and comments.
Speakers:
- Barbara Chandler Allen, Fresh Artists
- Carmen Rad, CR&A Custom
- Brandi Schieber, Downtown Threads
- Jessica Tillery, All Quality Graphics
