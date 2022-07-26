Special Reports + Analysis
Learn How to Employee People with Disabilities
Register for the third installment of the “Let’s Talk About It” webinar series.
Last year Screen Printing hosted two “Let’s Talk About It” webinars focused on creating a path toward a more diverse and inclusive screen printing community. The topics focused on racial and gender issues in the workplace in the first webinar, and LGBTQ+ workplace issues in the second. This year’s installment will cover disability employment within the screen printing industry.
Join Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, as she has a conversation with four screen printers who employ people with disabilities. The discussion will be centered on programs the speakers have created in their businesses, why you should consider doing the same, the resources for you to get started, and so much more. This is a live, virtual event, so bring your questions and comments.
Hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together.
When? Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Sign up today: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zXEuTuouR8OYB_AEe731Dw
Speakers
Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
Amber Massey, Tshirts For Hope
Ryan Moor, Ryonet, ROQ.US
Jed Seifart, Stakes Manufacturing
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Learn How to Employee People with Disabilities
Failing T-Shirt Company Becomes a $40 Million Business
Nominations Open for FESPA Awards 2023
T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
Screen Shop Owner Arrested on Child Sex Charges
Apparel Printer Makes 4th Acquisition in Last Year
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Owner Arrested on Child Sex Charges
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Apparel Printer Makes 4th Acquisition in Last Year
-
Shop Management1 week ago
Shirt Happens: 20 Ways You Can Use Humor to Build Your Screen Shop
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Squeegeerama 2022 and Dan Stiles Partner for an Electric Event
-
Shop Management1 week ago
Breaking Down the 6 Potential Buyer Types for Your Screen Printing Business