Connect with us

Special Reports + Analysis

Learn How to Employee People with Disabilities

Register for the third installment of the “Let’s Talk About It” webinar series.
mm

Published

11 hours ago

on

Learn How to Employee People with Disabilities

Last year Screen Printing hosted two “Let’s Talk About It” webinars focused on creating a path toward a more diverse and inclusive screen printing community. The topics focused on racial and gender issues in the workplace in the first webinar, and LGBTQ+ workplace issues in the second. This year’s installment will cover disability employment within the screen printing industry.

Join Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, as she has a conversation with four screen printers who employ people with disabilities. The discussion will be centered on programs the speakers have created in their businesses, why you should consider doing the same, the resources for you to get started, and so much more. This is a live, virtual event, so bring your questions and comments.

Hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together.

When? Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Sign up today: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zXEuTuouR8OYB_AEe731Dw

Speakers

Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
Amber Massey, Tshirts For Hope
Ryan Moor, Ryonet, ROQ.US
Jed Seifart, Stakes Manufacturing

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular