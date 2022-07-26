Learn How to Employee People with Disabilities

Last year Screen Printing hosted two “Let’s Talk About It” webinars focused on creating a path toward a more diverse and inclusive screen printing community. The topics focused on racial and gender issues in the workplace in the first webinar, and LGBTQ+ workplace issues in the second. This year’s installment will cover disability employment within the screen printing industry.

Join Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, as she has a conversation with four screen printers who employ people with disabilities. The discussion will be centered on programs the speakers have created in their businesses, why you should consider doing the same, the resources for you to get started, and so much more. This is a live, virtual event, so bring your questions and comments.

Hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together.

When? Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Sign up today: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zXEuTuouR8OYB_AEe731Dw

Speakers

Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse

Amber Massey, Tshirts For Hope

Ryan Moor, Ryonet, ROQ.US

Jed Seifart, Stakes Manufacturing

