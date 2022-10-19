Legacy Buying Group Adds OrderMyGear as Preferred Service Provider

(PRESS RELEASE) WEST RIVER, MD — The Legacy Buying Group, LLC announces the addition of OrderMyGear (OMG) as a preferred service provider of online stores for the Group. OMG’s cloud-based technology helps promotional product distributors sell branded merchandise to groups online through custom branded online stores.

“The Legacy Group is pleased to have OrderMyGear join our Legacy vendor network. OMG’s online store platform offers our Legacy Distributors a flexible, powerful option in their aim to provide the finest solutions for their clients,” said Jolie Porter, Managing Director for The Legacy Group.

OrderMyGear’s VP of Business Development, Sarah Goshgarian Unruh, stated that “Since 2019, members of The Legacy Group have utilized OMG to support their online store business. We are excited to formalize a partnership that exemplifies the dedication of both parties to accelerate growth and the evolution of online stores.”

About The Legacy Group

The Legacy Group, founded in 2000, is an alliance of nine leading promotional marketing companies across North America and is one of the industry’s original and most prestigious buying groups. The Legacy Group’s Distributor partners are Concepts & Associates, Concord Marketing Solutions, Eagle Promotions, Genumark, John Michael Associates, Mercury Promotions & Fulfillment, PromoShop, Target Marketing Group, and The Brandit Agency. Currently, The Legacy Group is fortunate to have more than 70 leading promotional Suppliers in their preferred vendor network.

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $2 billion in online sales. Learn more at ordermygear.com.