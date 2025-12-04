Press Releases
Legacy Hits the Road to Promote Collegiate Merchandise at College Football Games
Legacy team members set up game-day campus booths nationwide, offering fan activities, giveaways, and top-tier merch.
(PRESS RELEASE) HANOVER, PA
Who
During the 2025 college football season, Legacy Headwear selected six of its 28 college partners and sent team members on road trips across the country to attend home football games and showcase Legacy merchandise.
What
Members of the Legacy team traveled to universities throughout the country to set up a booth on campus helping support the sales of school-branded styles and interact with the fans on game days. At booths, fans could participate in lawn and carnival style games, receive giveaways, and check out top-tier merch.
When
These game day trips kicked off on October 4 at the University of Michigan and wrapped up on November 15 at Arizona State University. Where The game day experience went to the University of Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Stanford, Michigan State, and Arizona State. The six school were selected in partnership with Rally House and Follett using historic sales, theme weekends, and team calendar availability.
Why
Legacy is committed to supporting its collegiate partners and created this tour as a dynamic way to spotlight the high-quality merchandise available at select schools and deepen connections with fans nationwide.
Blank versions of top-selling Legacy styles are carried by Counselor Top 40 supplier Sportsman Cap & Bag and sold through distributors nationwide for use in the promotional industry. To find a distributor location, visit sportsmancaps.com.
