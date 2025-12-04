Legacy Hits the Road to Promote Collegiate Merchandise at College Football Games

(PRESS RELEASE) HANOVER, PA

Who

During the 2025 college football season, Legacy Headwear selected six of its 28 college partners and sent team members on road trips across the country to attend home football games and showcase Legacy merchandise.

What

Members of the Legacy team traveled to universities throughout the country to set up a booth on campus helping support the sales of school-branded styles and interact with the fans on game days. At booths, fans could participate in lawn and carnival style games, receive giveaways, and check out top-tier merch.

When

These game day trips kicked off on October 4 at the University of Michigan and wrapped up on November 15 at Arizona State University. Where The game day experience went to the University of Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Stanford, Michigan State, and Arizona State. The six school were selected in partnership with Rally House and Follett using historic sales, theme weekends, and team calendar availability.

Why

Legacy is committed to supporting its collegiate partners and created this tour as a dynamic way to spotlight the high-quality merchandise available at select schools and deepen connections with fans nationwide.

Blank versions of top-selling Legacy styles are carried by Counselor Top 40 supplier Sportsman Cap & Bag and sold through distributors nationwide for use in the promotional industry. To find a distributor location, visit sportsmancaps.com.