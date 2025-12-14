Liquid Graphics Appoints Ross Hunter as Chief Operating Officer

(PRESS RELEASE) Santa Ana, CA — Liquid Graphics, Inc., a premier full-package apparel manufacturer providing premium screen printing, embellishment, and cut-and-sew branded apparel solutions, announced today that Ross Hunter has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Hunter comes to Liquid Graphics from ROQ.US, where he led the company through a period of transformational growth, expanding its footprint in North America and strengthening customer relationships. Hunter played a pivotal role reinforcing ROQ.US as a trusted partner in the apparel decoration industry, helping brands automate and scale operations and advancing automation technologies with precision and sustainability across the decorated apparel industry.

Hunter now joins the Liquid Graphics executive management team, working alongside Founder and CEO Josh Merrell and President Roy Thorsen to guide the company’s strategic direction and accelerate its next phase of growth. Liquid Graphics, established more than 25 years ago by Merrell, is known for its innovation in full-service apparel manufacturing, from creative and design through final product delivery. Liquid has maintained a long-term business relationship with ROQ.US and Hunter since 2018, when the company completed the largest ROQ equipment installation in North America. Both companies look forward to continuing their ongoing partnership and shared goal of elevating the quality and innovation in the apparel industry.

“Ross brings a rare combination of technical expertise, operational discipline, and strategic vision,” says Merrell. “His leadership in automation and new business development aligns perfectly with our growth trajectory, and we are excited to welcome him to our executive team.”

Hunter will help oversee production innovation, integrating advanced technologies including automation and robotic improvements within Liquid. With more than 20 years of experience in production operations, technology integration, and organizational leadership, Hunter will manage the execution of Liquid Graphics’ operational strategy. His mandate includes elevating production throughput, optimizing labor efficiency, enhancing automation adoption, and leading the company’s aggressive push into new business development. Hunter will spearhead the expansion of Liquid Graphics’ customer portfolio, leveraging his network and industry expertise to open new markets, strengthen strategic partnerships, and align operational capabilities with long-term client needs.

“This transition feels like a natural evolution,” Hunter says. “I’ve loved every minute of my journey at ROQ.US and I leave proud of what we’ve built together. The opportunity to step into a leadership role at Liquid Graphics is both exciting and humbling. I look forward to leveraging everything I’ve learned to help Liquid scale to the next level.”

His work will closely support the vision set by Merrell and Thorsen as the company broadens its global footprint. In addition to being one of the largest screen printers in North America, Liquid Graphics has established itself as an international source for apparel through strategic partners in Europe, Asia, and the Western Hemisphere. Focused on delivering high-quality products, the company has built a worldwide network that ensures consistency in product creativity, development, and execution by utilizing strategic partnerships that are aligned with Liquid’s standards and compliance requirements.

“Ross’s deep industry experience and ability to streamline complex operations make him an invaluable addition to our executive team as we continue building strategic partnerships and alliances for the future of Liquid Graphics,” adds Thorsen, president.

Please join Josh Merrell in welcoming Ross Hunter to the Liquid Graphics team on January 22-23, 2026, at Impressions Expo Long Beach.