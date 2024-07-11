Livingston Systems DTF Vacuum Platen

Designed specifically for Epson and Brother DTG printers.

This 3-in-1 platen allows operators to effortlessly move between sizes with the simple rotation of a lever. It was designed specifically for Epson and Brother DTG printers seeking to expand into DTF Printing (compatible with Epson F2100, F2270, F3070 and Brother GTXpro, GTX600). There’s enhanced productivity so no more time is wasted taping down film sheets and dealing with curled edges, and there’s no more lost product due to accidental film slips. No tools are needed; simply slide the platen onto the existing mount, attach the power cable and hose, press power, and print.

