Press Releases
LogoJET, MakerFlo Partner to Offer UV-Ready Tumbler Blanks
LogoJET customers now have direct access to drinkware blanks validated for UV printing.
(PRESS RELEASE) LAFAYETTE, LA — LogoJET has announced a partnership with MakerFlo, expanding the company’s blank media offerings for drinkware and tumbler printing applications.
The partnership gives LogoJET customers access to MakerFlo’s tumbler and drinkware blanks, validated for use with LogoJET UV printers and rotary attachments. The combination supports 360-degree UV printing with repeatable production workflows, according to the company.
“Customers don’t just want printers. They want a clear path to profitability,” said Michele Choate, vice president of marketing at LogoJET. “Our partnership with MakerFlo brings together blank media, rotary printing capability, and application support, making it easier for customers to launch and grow tumbler programs.”
LogoJET said drinkware is among the fastest-growing segments in personalization, serving promotional products, corporate gifting, events, e-commerce and branded merchandise markets. The company’s UV rotary technology allows businesses to produce full-color, wrapped designs directly on tumblers, eliminating outsourcing and reducing setup complexity.
“This partnership removes barriers between setup and success,” said Sumita Patel, customer engagement manager at LogoJET. “By connecting customers to blank suppliers like MakerFlo, and backing it with ongoing support, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering complete, scalable solutions.”
The MakerFlo partnership is part of LogoJET’s blank media strategy, which the company describes as focused on tested materials, validated workflows and production-ready solutions. LogoJET said its ecosystem includes hardware, software, rotary accessories, compatible blanks and education resources.Advertisement
The LogoJET and MakerFlo tumbler offerings will be featured at upcoming trade shows and live demonstrations.
For more information, visit logojet.com.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
UK Clothing Manufacturer Basic Prints Adds Second Kornit Apollo System, Shifts Production to Digital
LogoJET, MakerFlo Partner to Offer UV-Ready Tumbler Blanks
STAHLS’ Makes Liquid 3D Emblem Technology Available Direct to Decorators
The Alternative Manager’s Toolkit: 9 Areas Where Screen Printers Can Think Differently
Part 2 Print or Print 2 Part?
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Getting Things Done
Episode 30 – A Look Back, a Look Forward, and a Closer Look at Printing on 3 Dimensional Objects ‘Print 2 Part’
How Screen Printers Can Upskill Their Staff
Motorcycling Through Europe: A Screen Printer’s Journey into the Past, Present, and Future of the Industry
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Columns2 months ago
What Are Your True Sublimation Costs? Check These 8 Areas
-
Thomas Trimingham4 weeks ago
An Underbase With a Punch
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
How to Create Custom Shoes: a 3-Step Guide
-
Kevin Baumgart1 month ago
5 Revenue Generators You Likely Aren’t Thinking About
-
Marshall Atkinson2 months ago
How Screen Printers Can Upskill Their Staff
-
Marshall Atkinson1 month ago
Steal This 33-Point Print Checklist for Your Shop
-
Columns2 months ago
How Screen Printers Can Avoid the Owner-Operator Trap
-
Kevin Baumgart2 months ago
5 Simple Ways to Add Value (and Revenue) to Every Order