LogoJET, MakerFlo Partner to Offer UV-Ready Tumbler Blanks

(PRESS RELEASE) LAFAYETTE, LA — LogoJET has announced a partnership with MakerFlo, expanding the company’s blank media offerings for drinkware and tumbler printing applications.

The partnership gives LogoJET customers access to MakerFlo’s tumbler and drinkware blanks, validated for use with LogoJET UV printers and rotary attachments. The combination supports 360-degree UV printing with repeatable production workflows, according to the company.

“Customers don’t just want printers. They want a clear path to profitability,” said Michele Choate, vice president of marketing at LogoJET. “Our partnership with MakerFlo brings together blank media, rotary printing capability, and application support, making it easier for customers to launch and grow tumbler programs.”

LogoJET said drinkware is among the fastest-growing segments in personalization, serving promotional products, corporate gifting, events, e-commerce and branded merchandise markets. The company’s UV rotary technology allows businesses to produce full-color, wrapped designs directly on tumblers, eliminating outsourcing and reducing setup complexity.

“This partnership removes barriers between setup and success,” said Sumita Patel, customer engagement manager at LogoJET. “By connecting customers to blank suppliers like MakerFlo, and backing it with ongoing support, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering complete, scalable solutions.”

The MakerFlo partnership is part of LogoJET’s blank media strategy, which the company describes as focused on tested materials, validated workflows and production-ready solutions. LogoJET said its ecosystem includes hardware, software, rotary accessories, compatible blanks and education resources.

Advertisement

The LogoJET and MakerFlo tumbler offerings will be featured at upcoming trade shows and live demonstrations.

For more information, visit logojet.com.