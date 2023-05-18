Press Releases
MADE Lab Announces Dates for 2023 WB/WEEK
Register for basic or advanced hands-on water-base workshops.
(PRESS RELEASE) WB/WEEK is happening July 19-22. Four days, two events. But who is it for, and what event is right for you? Let’s break down what’s happening and which workshop you should attend.
If you work primarily with plastisol, and water-base printing seems daunting outside of your workflow, you need to attend WB/BASIC. In this workshop, we will demystify the anxiety of working with water-base ink. We will be working from the dark room up as you learn stencil making for water-based ink printing, an overview of the various types of water-based inks, and fundamental printing techniques. WB/BASIC will be a fully hands-on experience learning from water-base shop owners and industry veterans with years of experience working with water-base.
If you’ve already established water-base into your processes and want to level up to high-tier printing or want to switch to water-base full-time in your services, WB/CAMP is for you. In this workshop, you will learn advanced stencil-making for water-based printing, precise color matching, advanced printing techniques used for high-end brands, and practical considerations for production. You’ll also deepen your understanding through a series of presentations and hands-on activities delivered by award winners Night Owls, Forward Printing, and the MADE team.
Representatives of industry-leading manufacturers, including Avient, Matsui, Green Galaxy, and SAATI will be on-site to give presentations and answer questions for attendees.
Register now to receive Early Bird Pricing. We hope to see you at one of the events during WB/WEEK. Register for WB/BASIC here. Register for WB/CAMP here. Keep up to date with all of MADE Laboratory's events at madelab.io/events.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
