MADE Lab Offers Embroidery 101 Class and WB Camp

“MADE LABORATORY CONTINUALLY draws and delivers new audiences to create a global network of connected best-in-class apparel decorators, manufacturers, graphic designers, and brand influencers,” according to its site. To further its mission to provide education to screen printers, MADE is hosting two July events on embroidery and water-based inks.

Embroidery 101 Class

If you’re new to the industry, are exploring the possibilities of adding an embroidery revenue stream, or want to offer better-quality embroidered items, join Jared Peeler at MADE Lab Friday July 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas. Coffee, lunch, and happy hour are included.

According to MADE Lab:

This class is great for:

New businesses starting out with embroidery.

New employees starting in an embroidery department.

Existing businesses looking to add embroidery as a revenue stream.

Anyone who has been out of the industry for a while and wants to catch up with the latest tech and processes.

What you’ll learn in this class:

Anatomy of a stitch – Understanding the anatomy of a stitch is crucial to determining stitch type with digitizing.

Graphics and digitizing – Which tools and services to use and how it relates to different stitch types in the software programs.

Machine options, setup, and operation – Stitch speed, thread options and selection, needle selection. This class is taught on a two-head Tajima Machine; however, we will cover all machine options and operations.

Propper hooping tools and processes.

Troubleshooting, quality control, finishing, and final product presentation.

The full day Embroidery 101 Class costs $199. Register here.

WB Camp

WB Camp, Friday July 29 and Saturday July 30, is “a two-day exploration of art and technology for modern water-based ink printing,” according to MADE Lab. “Intermediate to advanced decorators will expand their understanding and capabilities through a series of presentations and hands-on workshops geared to manual and automatic printers.”

According to the event’s creators:

Who is WB camp for?

Manual and automatic, intermediate to advanced screen printers looking at getting into water-based ink; this is not an entry-level course;

Shops that have started printing and are struggling with water-based ink printing;

Shops that want to take their water-based ink printing to a higher level of skill and efficiency.

What will you learn?

Color separations and print engineering for water-based ink printing;

Stencil-making for water-based ink printing;

Water-based ink mixing and matching;

Printing with traditional, high-solids, and special FX water-based ink;

Secrets to profitable water-based print production;

Marketing, selling, and pricing for water-based ink printing.

What will you experience?

Presentations from the industry’s best;

More than just theory: lessons in the practical application of knowledge delivered by those actively working in the field;

Roll up the sleeves and prepare to get hands-on with stencil-making, ink-mixing, press setup, and printing;

Networking with industry peers and pros;

Plenty of opportunities to chat and learn over food and drink.

The two-day WB Camp events costs $399. Register here.