Made Lab Partners with Printing United for Educational Programming

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., announces a collaborative partnership with MADE (Modern Apparel Decoration and Education) Lab. This partnership will highlight year-round support and on-site education at each organization’s respective industry conferences and events. Together, the wide breadth of, and access to, dedicated vertical channels for all print segments provides an exemplary opportunity for apparel decorators to build up the community and identify areas where decorators can grow their businesses.

Industry-leading Events and Education for Decorators

The Alliance and MADE Lab are collaborating to develop immersive events to further educate and build up the expansive community of those involved in the creation of custom apparel. As a sponsor of MADE Lab’s annual educational line-up, the Alliance supports its leadership and specialization in hands-on training classes and workshops, which includes in-house education, industry conferences, and custom programs.

Similarly, MADE Lab supports the advocacy of the Alliance’s widespread membership offerings and services and the value of the various ways that the Alliance works to support the industry. Through MADE Lab’s contribution to the Alliance’s membership, media, and events arms, the organization recognizes the importance of advocacy for the decorated apparel community as the largest, not-for-for profit association representing the industry across verticals.

“MADE Lab is especially excited about this collaboration with PRINTING United Alliance because it brings forth a key element of education and awareness to the printing industry at large about this integral community,” says Tom Davenport, co-founder, MADE Lab. “We are, together, creating a holistic platform for the entirety of decorated apparel community to learn and grow from each other and adjacent segments within the printing industry. This extends to everyone involved with the creation of custom and embellished apparel from traditional decorators, digital textile printers, wide-format/signage printers, in-plant operations, promotional products distributors/suppliers, through to designers and brands.”

“The Alliance’s partnership with MADE Lab underscores the commitment by our respective organizations to this highly influential and dynamic segment of the printing industry,” says Josh Carruth, managing director, decorated apparel, PRINTING United Alliance. “The collaboration positively affects anyone involved in decorating apparel as well as the core population of custom and contract screen printers and embroiderers. Alongside increasing product range offerings of decorators being driven by customer needs, we see an opportunity to increase the overall global market share for custom and decorated apparel being sold. This opportunity is mutually beneficial for all sides of the equation. There is more business out there to be had and educating the market will translate to more impressions and new products for all printers to make and sell.”

Through this collaboration, the decorated apparel community has an abundance of educational offerings in which they can engage, from introductory educational classes to technical instructional courses to myriad partnership events, such as Print Hustlers, MADE 2 Hustle, WB/Camp, and more. This community will also be able to engage with the exciting launch of the PRINTING United Alliance iLEARNING+ platform in the coming weeks. Additionally, MADE Lab has signed on to have a significant presence and influence on education at this year’s PRINTING United Expo in Las Vegas this October 19-21. This new partnership will bring next-level education and live experiences to all attendees at PRINTING United Expo.

