MADE Laboratory Launches First-Ever Print Hustlers On-Demand Platform
With 150+ attendees and one of its strongest speaker lineups yet, this year was considered the most impactful Print Hustlers to date.
(PRESS RELEASE) MADE Laboratory has launched Print Hustlers On-Demand, a new digital platform offering the full content experience from Print Hustlers 2025, held November 1–3 at The Second City in Chicago. With 150+ attendees and one of the strongest speaker lineups in the event’s eight-year history, this year was widely considered the most impactful Print Hustlers yet. The Print Hustlers 2025 On-Demand Pass gives decorators, operators, and entrepreneurs complete access to all presentation and speaker resources. Teams can watch on their own schedule, download materials, and revisit the strategies top shops are using to grow. This year’s On-Demand is as $59 investment and is free for anyone who attended the conference in person.
What’s Included
- 8 Full-Length Session Videos
Unlimited viewing for you and your entire team.
- Exclusive Speaker Downloads & Resources
Slides, worksheets, and tools from every session.
- Private Group Google Chat
Network with other attendees and collaborate directly with the MADE Laboratory team.
- Sneak-Peek Highlight Video
Watch the official conference recap here: https://youtu.be/kiPQ9IgxkVU
View the full On-Demand platform: https://madelab.io/event/PrintHustlersOnDemand
Recap Video: https://youtu.be/kiPQ9IgxkVU
View media photos: Photo File Folder
Recap Blog feature Dylan Gilligan from the Shirt Show Newsletter
Attendees Are Calling This the Best Print Hustlers Yet
“This was BY FAR the best speaker lineup yet. I really enjoyed the topics and involvement this year. Killer job on making sure we all left with some tangible value and take-home examples of how we can improve. Data and info is one thing, but teaching practical applications like in the AI talk is a really powerful way to make sure owners and managers are leaving with the tools to get to work.” — Matt McLellan, Apparel Lab
“Attending the Print Hustlers Conference has always been a valuable opportunity to step back from the hectic pace of print shop life and listen to others share their experiences. One of my favorite sessions is hearing the economist speak. His insights are high-level and thought-provoking, giving us a moment to reflect on our vision for the coming year and assess how well it aligns with his recommendations.” — Matthew Richardson, VP of Operations, Relentless MerchAdvertisement
Full 2025 Speaker Lineup
- Rob Cressy — Unlock the Power of AI
- Megan Spire, Bella+Canvas — Selling with Higher Perceived Value
- Alex Chausovsky, Economist — 2026–2027 Economic Forecast and Practical Advice
- The Second City — Improv With Sales & Communication
- Print Hustlers Live Podcast — Featuring Dan Frank from Silverscreen
- Steven Farag and Justin Lawrence – Licensing 101
- SanMar — 3D Product Visualizer Launch & Update
- Mike Niemczyk — Effective Marketing in a Content-Crazy World
A New Era of On-Demand Learning for Decorators
Print Hustlers On-Demand represents a major step forward for the industry. For the first time, decorators can revisit the exact same sessions top shops learned from, complete with downloadable materials and a built-in community to help them implement what they learn.
“MADE Laboratory built this platform so that no one in the industry has to miss out—whether they couldn’t attend in person or simply want to bring the value back to their team,” said the MADE team. “This year’s content was too good to experience once.”
Availability
Print Hustlers 2025 On-Demand is available now for $59 at: https://madelab.io/event/PrintHustlersOnDemandAdvertisement
For media inquiries, partnerships, or questions, contact: [email protected]
