MagnaColours Special-Effect Inks

Offering two new special-effect inks.

MagnaColours has launched two new special-effect inks: MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive and MagnaPrint Ultra Clear Glitter Base.

MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive water-based foil binder is designed for super-soft print handle when applying foils to garments and fabrics, according to the company. The ink’s formulation is engineered for enhanced screen runnability, strong definition, crisp edges, and fine details and is a GOTS approved input, plus certified to Oeko-Tex Eco Passport and ZDHC level 3.

MagnaPrint Ultra Clear Glitter Base binder enables printers to load up to 20% glitter particles into base ink to deliver improved clarity and shine, stretch and elasticity, and wash fastness performance, the company reports.

