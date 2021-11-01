News
Man Spends $10K Build Screen Shop for Troubled Youth
Now he just needs to find a space for the program.
Brandarius Johnson of Las Vegas, owner of the Wrapped in Hope mental health campaign, spent about $10,000 of his startup capital to establish a screen printing workshop aimed at helping troubled youth in the area, KTNV reports.
Johnson has a background in youth corrections, and he said many of the young people he has worked with had artistic talent, but often turned to graffiti and other illegal activities as their creative outlets.
“Seeing how different kids express themselves with some of their creative ideas, I thought, how cool would it be to help them design T-shirts or stickers or whatever,” he told the TV station.
The shop will provide screens, heaters, pallets, pressure washers, and more, enabling kids to learn new skills and potentially sell what they’ve created. The next step for Johnson is to find a space where the program can be launched.
Read more at KTNV.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Man Spends $10K Build Screen Shop for Troubled Youth
GraphicsFlow Launches Free Weekly Decorator Academy Series
Registration Opens for Impressions Expo Long Beach
Grateful Dead T-Shirt from 1967 Sells for Nearly $18,000
Equipment from Apparel Decoration Company Goes Up for Sale
16 Photos from Shirt Lab Ft. Worth 2021 – Here’s What You Missed
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Photo Gallery3 months ago
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
-
Photo Gallery3 months ago
13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame
-
True Tales2 months ago
If You Had Listened to Me, You Wouldn’t Have Botched 20,000 T-Shirts
-
Headlines3 months ago
WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views
-
Buzz Session3 months ago
Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100
-
Photo Gallery3 months ago
13 Iconic Band T-Shirts That Will Strike a Chord with Screen Printers
-
Headlines4 months ago
Screen Printers Could Receive Thousands of Dollars in Cash Back from IRS
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Andy MacDougall with Renaissance Woman Gemma Monostereo