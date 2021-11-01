Man Spends $10K Build Screen Shop for Troubled Youth

Brandarius Johnson of Las Vegas, owner of the Wrapped in Hope mental health campaign, spent about $10,000 of his startup capital to establish a screen printing workshop aimed at helping troubled youth in the area, KTNV reports.

Johnson has a background in youth corrections, and he said many of the young people he has worked with had artistic talent, but often turned to graffiti and other illegal activities as their creative outlets.

“Seeing how different kids express themselves with some of their creative ideas, I thought, how cool would it be to help them design T-shirts or stickers or whatever,” he told the TV station.

The shop will provide screens, heaters, pallets, pressure washers, and more, enabling kids to learn new skills and potentially sell what they’ve created. The next step for Johnson is to find a space where the program can be launched.

Read more at KTNV.

