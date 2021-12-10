Markzware OmniMarkz Software

Connect with us

Features include full file inventory preview and more.

Markzware has unveiled OmniMarkz, a three-in-one software combining the company’s standalone Desktop Publishing (DTP) conversion solutions: IDMarkz, QXPMarkz, and PDFMarkz. OmniMarkz DTP conversion software allows users to preview, examine, and convert documents in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, QuarkXPress, and PDF for usage in graphic design, publishing, and printing workflows. Features include full file inventory preview; report outputs in HTML, JSON, RTF, TXT, and XML; ability to share or reuse PDFs to make edits or design changes; convert PDF Annotations to IDML and view them in InDesign, allowing for text to be extracted and saved as RTF, TXT, or HTML; and more.

