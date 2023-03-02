Markzware PDF Conversion Software

The application converts PDF files to editable InDesign and more.

Markzware has announced PDFMarkz SE PDF conversion software for Windows 10 and 11 users, expanding from only macOS compatibility. The application converts PDF files to editable InDesign, QuarkXPress, and Affinity Publisher layouts with live text, layers, and images, enabling edits or design changes to be made when native jobs or artwork are no longer available. PDF documents are exported as IDML (InDesign Markup Language) files that can be opened in Adobe InDesign CS4 and newer versions, or imported into DTP applications that support IDML. PDFMarkz SE also converts PDF Annotations or comments into an IDML file viewable in InDesign 2023.

