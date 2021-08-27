Martin Supply Company Launches E-Commerce Site for Screen Printers

Martin Supply Company (Baltimore) recently launched a new e-commerce site for screen printers, large-format professionals, and signmakers.

At martin-supply.com, visitors will find a selection of supplies and equipment for the screen printing industry, along with support from customer service and technical assistance teams.

In a release, the company said it’s focusing on providing technically superior products and specialized services to distinguish itself in the marketplace. To learn more, call (800) 282-5440 or complete the contact form here.