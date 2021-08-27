Headlines
Martin Supply Company Launches E-Commerce Site for Screen Printers
Platform offers a variety of products with support to match.
Martin Supply Company (Baltimore) recently launched a new e-commerce site for screen printers, large-format professionals, and signmakers.
At martin-supply.com, visitors will find a selection of supplies and equipment for the screen printing industry, along with support from customer service and technical assistance teams.
In a release, the company said it’s focusing on providing technically superior products and specialized services to distinguish itself in the marketplace. To learn more, call (800) 282-5440 or complete the contact form here.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
