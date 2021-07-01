Andy MacDougall
Meet Gemma Monostereo, the Do-It-All Screen Printer with an Artful Touch
The vivacious Renaissance woman is featured in the second episode of Andy-Mac’s “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast.
MY SECOND EPISODE of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast features one of my favorite people ever, a woman whose spirit and spark is as wild as her hair. She’ll trade you shot for shot at 4 a.m. during witching hour at Primavera Sound; organize 30 or 40 international artists and their gear; make cases and kegs of beer magically appear in hyper secure festivals; and send you off to watch your first ever Barcelona Football Club match – the one where Xavi retired and grown men cried.
Dynamite? Pffft. She’s TNT in a small package, powered by a squeegee. She’s Gemma Monostereo (monostereo.cat), from Barcelona, and she’s our guest!
Have a look through the photos and have a listen to her story. We cover a lot of ground, from her first taste of screen printing, starting and growing @Serigrafia_Monostereo, the death of live music and the rock poster during COVID, and the new sources of print jobs. We talk favorite artists, women kicking it in the gig poster world, and the Brexit bonus.
Along with running the screen studio, she’s getting back into live print demos as the lockdowns come off, including visits to schools and festivals, like the one in Casablanca shown in the photos.
Tired of reading? Listen to the podcast and Vale Vale Vale – Let’s go to Barcelona and meet Gemma!
