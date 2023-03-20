Mimaki Direct-to-Film Inkjet Press

Designed to prevent common DTF issues.

Mimaki has revealed the 31.5-in. TxF150-75, the company’s first DTF inkjet printer for the textile and apparel printing market. The press features a built-in ink circulation system and degassed ink pack design with aluminum packs engineered to prevent common DTF issues such as poor ink ejection and white ink clogging. TxF150-75 offers additional features, including a nozzle check unit, nozzle recovery system, RasterLink7 RIP software, and new PHT50 Oeko-Tex Eco Passport-certified, water-based heat transfer pigment inks in CMYK + white. The TxF150-75 is designed for full-color printing on a range of light or dark fabrics. Applications include custom merchandise, sportswear, and apparel decoration.

