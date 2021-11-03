Graphics Printing
Mimaki Direct-to-Object Presses
Four new presses available.
Mimaki has extended its UJF Series of direct-to-object inkjet printers with the addition of four new presses. All announced models include Mimaki RasterLink7 software and MDL command sets for integrating automated workflows and compatibility with a variety of ink types for direct printing onto substrates such as acrylic, resins, glass, metal, and leather up to 6 in. thick.
The UJF-7151 Plus II, an updated version of the Mimaki UJF-7151 Plus UV-LED flatbed, offers new features including eight printheads, eight ink slots that can be configured into CMYK or up to 8 inks including CMYKcm + white + clear + primer, faster print speeds, max. 1800 dpi output, redesigned printer body and print table to reduce shaking during printing, 66-lb. load capacity, and new UV Color Gloss function designed to enable a glossy finish on color UV inks without clear ink. The press features a 27.9 x 20-in. print area.
Additions to the UJF-MkII e Series include the 16.5 x 11.8-in. UJF-3042 MkII e and UJF-3042 MkII Ex e, and the 16.5 x 24-in. UJF-6042 MkII e, designed to offer improved image quality, stability, and operational performance, the company reports. Features include Mimaki Fine Diffusion core technology for half-toning to process and control precise placement of ink dots, Nozzle Check Unit, Nozzle Recovery System, and Mimaki Advanced Pass Systems 4.
MANUFACTURER: Mimaki
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing
