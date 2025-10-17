Mimaki RasterLink Software

Mimaki’s new RasterLink 7 software delivers faster RIP processing, improved usability, and higher productivity with support for variable printing. It enhances PDF reproducibility, including special effects such as transparency, while processing files 25% faster on average than RasterLink 6Plus, according to the company. Variable print functions allow users to create personalized output from CSV files. Frequently used settings are consolidated on one screen, and error alerts appear in pop-ups for easier operation.

