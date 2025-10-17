Connect with us

Mimaki RasterLink Software

Allow users to create personalized output from CSV files.

Mimaki’s new RasterLink 7 software delivers faster RIP processing, improved usability, and higher productivity with support for variable printing. It enhances PDF reproducibility, including special effects such as transparency, while processing files 25% faster on average than RasterLink 6Plus, according to the company. Variable print functions allow users to create personalized output from CSV files. Frequently used settings are consolidated on one screen, and error alerts appear in pop-ups for easier operation.

Mimaki

MANUFACTURER: Mimaki
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

