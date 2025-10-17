Media & Substrates
Mimaki RasterLink Software
Allow users to create personalized output from CSV files.
Mimaki’s new RasterLink 7 software delivers faster RIP processing, improved usability, and higher productivity with support for variable printing. It enhances PDF reproducibility, including special effects such as transparency, while processing files 25% faster on average than RasterLink 6Plus, according to the company. Variable print functions allow users to create personalized output from CSV files. Frequently used settings are consolidated on one screen, and error alerts appear in pop-ups for easier operation.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Mimaki
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives4 weeks ago
Five Hard-to-Copy Strategies That Keep Competitors Chasing You
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
DTF vs. Screen Printing: Why Both Technologies Will Shape the Future
-
Shop Management2 months ago
How to Build a Profitable “Made in USA” DTF Printing Workflow
-
Shop Management2 months ago
Cylindrical DTO Printing Is Revolutionizing Drinkware, Packaging, and Personalization
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Seattle’s Central Saloon Prints Its Own T-Shirts, Boosting Monthly Sales 5X
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
7 Faceless Video Ideas to Boost Your Business Without Being on Camera
-
Women in Screen Printing1 week ago
2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards: Celebrating Six Leaders Driving the Industry Forward
-
Kevin Baumgart3 weeks ago
Why Print Shops Need a CRM: How to Capture More Sales and Create Predictable Growth