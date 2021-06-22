Minuteman Press Franchise Helps Local Economy Recover from Pandemic

(PRESS RELEASE) BELLINGHAM, WASH. & SEATTLE – For Michael Tilley and his team at Minuteman Press in Bellingham, the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges but also new opportunities for growth as an essential printing business.

“Early on, a lot of our clients asked us if we were open. They were happy to know we were still operating and able to help them communicate to their customers that they were open as well,” says Tilley. “We put renewed emphasis on fast turnaround and timely delivery, which really set us apart since they knew they could rely on us.”

By remaining open and operating, Minuteman Press in Bellingham supported a wide range of businesses and groups that relied on print and marketing to keep the community informed.

“The way we kept growing during the pandemic was that we offered products and services for other essential businesses,” says Tilley. “We worked with local restaurants, fire departments, police departments, hospitals, schools, and other vital organizations. They all needed signage and direct mail campaigns to promote updated guidelines for employees, customers, patients, and students. We were glad to be able to help spread the word.”

As more businesses reopen, Minuteman Press is standing ready to help them ramp up their advertising and marketing efforts.

“As businesses come back, we are helping them by providing fresh banners, window graphics, flags, and full-color photos on windows,” adds Tilley. “We’ve also been printing packaging materials such as labels, tags, boxes, and information sheets. Another popular service we provide is dye sublimation, which enables us to produce custom mugs and branded apparel.”

Advertisement

Another way that local businesses can engage and connect with customers right now is by utilizing direct mail campaigns. Tilley explains, “Direct mail was and is getting more popular because it allows businesses and groups to reach out to their target audiences and reinforce operational updates. We’ve produced a combination of newsletters, postcards, and letters for local governments, local tribes, non-profit groups, and for-profit businesses.

“It’s been really great to see more businesses reopen and recover, especially those that were impacted. The local economy is buzzing again and we are getting even busier.”

Minuteman Press in Bellingham is located at 4025 Iron Gate Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226. For more information, call 360-738-3539 or visit www.bellingham.minutemanpress.com.