Podcasts
Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces with Adrian Granchelli
Adrian Granchelli offers a unique engineering perspective on screen printing.
In the final of three Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces episodes, Adrian Granchelli, an engineer turned screen printer, joins Andy MacDougall to discuss his clothing line, his unique perspective in the industry, and the importance of makerspaces.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
“Great Resignation” Continues with Record Numbers
Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces with Adrian Granchelli
Registration Opens for Kornit Fashion Week Los Angeles
Screen Shop Turning Customers Away Because of Supply Chain Issues
New Andy Warhol Exhibit Shows Final Screen Prints of Career
How We Can Create Gender Equality in the Screen Printing Industry
