Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces with Luther Davis

In the second of three Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces episodes, Luther Davis joins Andy MacDougall to discuss the importance of welcoming, inspiring makerspaces as they bridge the gap between academic, creative, and production worlds.

Davis and the team members at the Powerhousearts.org project have spent years transforming an abandoned electrical generating station in Brooklyn dating from the early 1900s into one of the world’s largest Makerspace projects. Have a look and then have a listen to the podcast and find out why screen printing will be an integral part of this new facility.

