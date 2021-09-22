Podcasts
Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces with Luther Davis
Luther Davis on creating in the best environment possible.
In the second of three Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces episodes, Luther Davis joins Andy MacDougall to discuss the importance of welcoming, inspiring makerspaces as they bridge the gap between academic, creative, and production worlds.
Davis and the team members at the Powerhousearts.org project have spent years transforming an abandoned electrical generating station in Brooklyn dating from the early 1900s into one of the world’s largest Makerspace projects. Have a look and then have a listen to the podcast and find out why screen printing will be an integral part of this new facility.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
