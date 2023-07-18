Connect with us

News

Mobility Advertisers Unite to Standardize Vehicle Wrap Names

Wrapify, Firefly, and mobilads collaborate to improve advertising efficiency and industry cohesion.
mm

Published

25 mins ago

on

Mobility Advertisers Unite to Standardize Vehicle Wrap Names
PHOTO COURTESY OF WRAPIFY

Leading players in mobility advertising, including Wrapify, Firefly, and mobilads, have joined forces to establish a standard naming structure and taxonomy for vehicle wraps. The goal is to create an enduring industry standard that aligns vehicle wraps with other transit media formats.

Until now, each provider used their own unique names and variations for vehicle wraps. However, following in the footsteps of previous transit media formats, these providers are now setting a new standard in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising landscape.

The three types of vehicle wraps will now be known as:

  1. 180: This includes ad space on the front and rear doors for both the driver and passenger.
  2. 270: It encompasses ad space on the doors, as well as the rear quarter panels and rear bumper/trunk/hatch.
  3. 360: This provides the most comprehensive coverage, including ad space on all body panels except the roof.

In addition, there are two potential add-ons available: a rear-window (RW) panel and a long (L) extension from the rear quarter panels to the front fenders. Each mobility advertising solution will offer different combinations of these wrap types and add-ons.

Standardizing the naming structure brings additional benefits, such as enabling third-party data providers to establish a baseline for media measurement. Geopath, the independent authority for measuring OOH media, will incorporate the new naming conventions into its audited media suite, thereby supporting the growth of dynamic mobility advertising formats.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE

Advertisement

Latest Feeds

Advertisement

Most Popular