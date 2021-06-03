More Than 300 Exhibitors Coming to FESPA Global Print Expo 2021

(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK – More than 300 international screen, digital and textile printing manufacturers will exhibit at FESPA Global Print Expo 2021, which will take place Oct. 12-15 at the RAI exhibition center in Amsterdam.

At the expo, print service providers and signmakers will be able to see the latest innovations in screen and digital printing, consumables, workflow, and color management solutions.

Visitors will also be able to see hardware solutions from confirmed Gold sponsors Brother and Mimaki, as well as suppliers including Agfa, Canon, Durst, Fujifilm, Han Glory, and Roland DG; substrates from 3A, Ahlstrom Munksjö, Avery Dennison, Hexis, and Re-board Technology AB; automation, workflow and color management solutions from Barbieri Electronic, Inedit, OneVision, ONYX Graphics, and Print Factory; and consumables from CHT Germany, Easy Inks Gmbh, and Sun Chemical.

European Sign Expo, a European exhibition for non-printed signage, will again be co-located with FESPA Global Print Expo. The event, which takes place in hall two at the RAI center, will connect signage professionals with companies specializing in channel lettering, digital signage, dimensional signage, engraving and etching, illuminated displays, out of home media, LED, and sign tools. The event is supported by the European Sign Federation, and Gold Sponsors EFKA and LEDIT YAKI will return to the European Sign Expo alongside confirmed exhibiting companies including: Art Neon Lighting, Domino Sign, Led Frames, LG Hausys Europe, NEX LINE SRL, and Yellotools.

Harold Klaren, international sales manager, EFKA, says: “FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo both play an essential role in connecting us with our audience. The events enable us to meet with over 50 percent of our existing customers under one roof as well as networking with wide format printers and signmakers that we, otherwise, would not have the opportunity to connect with. That’s why we see them as being the most important exhibitions for EFKA, and we’re excited to meet everyone again in Amsterdam this year.”

Neil Felton, CEO of FESPA, adds: “The past year has been challenging for all and, while virtual events such as FESPA Innovations and Trends enable the specialty print community to stay up to date and access new product launches, suppliers are keen to interact with printers and signmakers in a live setting. Across the industry, we’re seeing signs of recovery and regeneration, and we believe October is a good time to look to the future and focus on new revenue streams and application opportunities.”

Entry to the event is free for members of a FESPA national association or FESPA Direct. The cost of entry is €50.00 for non-FESPA members who pre-register before Oct. 12 using code FESM104.

To see the full exhibitor list, click here.

To register for the FESPA Global Print Expo 2021, visit www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com.