Mosaica Group and HIX Corporation Make Distribution Deal

(PRESS RELEASE) SUSSEX, WI – The Mosaica Group – a national distributor supporting dye sublimation and wide format print processes with equipment, consumables and services – announced a partnership with HIX Corporation, a manufacturer of heat transfer and screen printing equipment for the graphics arts and printing industries.

The partnership calls for The Mosaica Group to distribute HIX’s entire portfolio of screen printing equipment and heat transfer devices throughout the U.S.

“I’m excited to offer HIX’s premium-quality, professional-grade portfolio of heat presses to our clients,” says Randy Peters, president and CEO, The Mosaica Group. “As our clients look at ways to enhance their capabilities, we can make bundle or package recommendations that offer significant savings for both small and wide format dye sublimation printing technology.”

One of HIX’s best-selling heat presses is the SwingMan 25, designed for sublimating T-shirts and small garments such as face masks, tiles, plaques and 3-D products.

It offers a 20″ x 25″ swing-away heat plate that offers several print settings up to 1 3/4″ thick. The digital display features the time in minutes and seconds, and temperature control up to 450 degrees. The size of the SwingMan 25 allows it to press larger items as well as multiple smaller items.