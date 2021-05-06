Press Releases
Mosaica Group and HIX Corporation Make Distribution Deal
Mosaica to distribute entire HIX portfolio nationwide.
(PRESS RELEASE) SUSSEX, WI – The Mosaica Group – a national distributor supporting dye sublimation and wide format print processes with equipment, consumables and services – announced a partnership with HIX Corporation, a manufacturer of heat transfer and screen printing equipment for the graphics arts and printing industries.
The partnership calls for The Mosaica Group to distribute HIX’s entire portfolio of screen printing equipment and heat transfer devices throughout the U.S.
“I’m excited to offer HIX’s premium-quality, professional-grade portfolio of heat presses to our clients,” says Randy Peters, president and CEO, The Mosaica Group. “As our clients look at ways to enhance their capabilities, we can make bundle or package recommendations that offer significant savings for both small and wide format dye sublimation printing technology.”
One of HIX’s best-selling heat presses is the SwingMan 25, designed for sublimating T-shirts and small garments such as face masks, tiles, plaques and 3-D products.
It offers a 20″ x 25″ swing-away heat plate that offers several print settings up to 1 3/4″ thick. The digital display features the time in minutes and seconds, and temperature control up to 450 degrees. The size of the SwingMan 25 allows it to press larger items as well as multiple smaller items.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Mosaica Group and HIX Corporation Make Distribution Deal
World Emblem Patch Package
Exile Technologies Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Screen Saver Podcast: Sustainability
Screen Saver Podcast: Apparel Decoration
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board Members Reflect on How 2020 Affected Their Businesses
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Marshall Atkinson4 months ago
20 Ways to Be Successful During Disruption
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: Joshua Bunton
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: David Kent
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
How TikTok Turns Your Followers into Customers
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!