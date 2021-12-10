Connect with us

Mosaica Group No Powder Direct-to-Film Press

The Mosaica Group has added No Powder DTF (Direct-to-Film) Cobra Flex Printers, offered in 24- and 50-in. configurations. The series allows users to print direct to film with a proprietary liquid adhesive for transferring to a variety of fabrics including cotton, polyester, rayon, nylon, and silk, plus substrates such as wood, hemp, leather, and canvas; no pretreatment or coatings required, according to the company. Epson i3200 printheads and CMYK + white water-based inks enable users to print up to 255 sq. ft./hr. with dot-for-dot adhesion for crisp, vibrant graphics including white ink on dark and colored fabrics, the company reports.

