Most Screen Printers Offer Employee Discounts, But Terms Vary
Do You or Don’t You: Our Brain Squad members share the particulars of their programs.
QUESTION:
Do you offer employee discounts?
Yes: 88%
- Employee discounts are in place but there is a cost associated with doing business. The item is discounted, but the company can’t absorb it for free. We measure it case by case, but typically it’s the cost of the good and the cost of the shop to make it. We also have vending machines with $.25 mark ups, and that profit goes toward the employee fund. — Ron Augelli, WeTalkShirty.com
-
Cost plus 10 percent. Must get permission in advance. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Technologies
- No up charge; employees can order at our cost. — Kristin Deutsch, Hair of the Dog Graphics
- I have allowed employees to use the facilities for their own projects in their own time to develop their own ideas or shirt designs. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink
-
We offer them garment cost without any markup and add wholesale decorating pricing. — Keith Abrams, The Decoration Facility
No: 12%
-
We keep blanks here so if someone likes a design, they print a shirt first. That way, if the print needs to be improved, we haven’t used our customer’s shirt. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression
- Everything we print is a licensed product, and contractually we are required to destroy misprints rather than donate them to a charity or offer them at a discounted price to employees. We do cut them in halves or quarters, bag them, and offer them as free rags for employees to use. Also, employees can wear misprints at work to keep ink off their own tees, but they must discard them before they leave for the day. — Anonymous
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Top 10 Articles from 2022
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Mother Duck Takes Up Residence in Screen Printing Shop
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
True Tales2 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
21 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
Printing United Expo Is Back – But It’s Missing Something
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Do You or Don't You?3 weeks ago
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
She’s a Prolific Mentor Who’s Driven by a Steadfast Faith
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
Her Shop Is Flourishing Thanks to “Ninja” Entrepreneurship