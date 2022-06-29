Connect with us

Most Screen Printers Require a Working Interview Before Making a Job Offer

Do You or Don’t You: “This weeds out the people who can’t follow instructions or don’t really want the job.”

QUESTION:

Do you require a working interview before making a job offer?

Yes: 61%

  • I have used this technique on the art side of the business. For several years now, we have used a three-project graphics test for all applicants. Every candidate works on the same three projects, and we time the process and review the proofs with each artist when they’re done. This helps us to check for certain skills such as tracing, following instructions, kerning, layout, etc. We keep the original art test proofs in their employee file and it’s fun to look back on their progress. — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear, Brunswick, Ohio
  • As a minimum, I have someone come into the studio for a day trial. I also get them to pick a song as the last thing because that tells a lot about what they’re like. — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle6ix Industries, St Peters, New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

  • We bring all potential new hires in for a morning of introduction before they’re hired. This allows all to get a glimpse into the work potential from our view and what it’s like to work here from the potential candidates’ view. If it is a “no go” by either party, we pay them for the morning and wish them well. This has almost eliminated the new hire turnover. — Keith Abrams, The Decoration Facility, Indian Trail, North Carolina

  • I ask for video response to questions before an in-house training/assessment day. This weeds out the people who can’t follow instructions or don’t really want the job. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink, Newbury, Berkshire, England

No: 39%

  • Usually a couple of in-house interviews. It has been almost impossible to get an application as of late. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression, Tucson, Arizona
  • We interview so we can see if the interviewee is a good fit, but we often train new hires to work based on our business practices anyways. — Shamus Barrett, 7 Corners Printing, Saint Paul, Minnesota

