M&R Makes Distribution Agreement with TubeliteDenco

Manufacturer’s equipment to be available at the distributor’s 18 US locations.
1 day ago

M&R Printing Equipment Inc. (Roselle, Illinois) has reached a deal with TubeliteDenco, a nationwide distributor of products for the screen printing industry and other markets.

M&R’s screen printing equipment will be made available at TubeliteDenco’s 18 locations across the country, according to a media release from the companies.

“M&R has excelled in the design, development, service, and the support of its extensive range of high-performance, garment decorating equipment for over 37 years, and we’re honored to welcome TubeliteDenco to the M&R distribution team,” said Andrea Bardenheuer, M&R’s vice president of sales, in the release.

Danny Sweem, CEO of M&R, said “the combination of M&R and TubeliteDenco creates a unique synergy for this new relationship.”

M&R’s new distribution arrangement comes after competitor ROQ.US struck a partnership with Grimco, M&R’s former distributor.

