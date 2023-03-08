Headlines
M&R Makes Distribution Agreement with TubeliteDenco
Manufacturer’s equipment to be available at the distributor’s 18 US locations.
M&R Printing Equipment Inc. (Roselle, Illinois) has reached a deal with TubeliteDenco, a nationwide distributor of products for the screen printing industry and other markets.
M&R’s screen printing equipment will be made available at TubeliteDenco’s 18 locations across the country, according to a media release from the companies.
“M&R has excelled in the design, development, service, and the support of its extensive range of high-performance, garment decorating equipment for over 37 years, and we’re honored to welcome TubeliteDenco to the M&R distribution team,” said Andrea Bardenheuer, M&R’s vice president of sales, in the release.
Danny Sweem, CEO of M&R, said “the combination of M&R and TubeliteDenco creates a unique synergy for this new relationship.”
M&R’s new distribution arrangement comes after competitor ROQ.US struck a partnership with Grimco, M&R’s former distributor.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
