M&R Orbiter Automatic Direct-To-Film Application System

Features include a touchscreen HMI, adjustable place-and-peel settings, and automated loading and unloading.

M&R Printing Equipment announces the release of the ORBITER Automatic Direct-to-Film Application System as part of the QUATRO product line. The ORBITER applies DTF transfers using a rotary indexing base with multiple heat press platens, producing more than 360 transfers per hour. Features include a touchscreen HMI, adjustable place-and-peel settings, and automated loading and unloading. The system supports one-piece flow, just-in-time manufacturing, standalone operation or integration with QUATRO systems.

POST CATEGORIES