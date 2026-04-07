Hybrid Printing
M&R Orbiter Automatic Direct-To-Film Application System
Features include a touchscreen HMI, adjustable place-and-peel settings, and automated loading and unloading.
M&R Orbiter Automatic Direct-To-Film Application System
Features include a touchscreen HMI, adjustable place-and-peel settings, and automated loading and unloading.
M&R Printing Equipment announces the release of the ORBITER Automatic Direct-to-Film Application System as part of the QUATRO product line. The ORBITER applies DTF transfers using a rotary indexing base with multiple heat press platens, producing more than 360 transfers per hour. Features include a touchscreen HMI, adjustable place-and-peel settings, and automated loading and unloading. The system supports one-piece flow, just-in-time manufacturing, standalone operation or integration with QUATRO systems.
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MANUFACTURER: M&R
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
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