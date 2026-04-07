Connect with us

Hybrid Printing

M&R Orbiter Automatic Direct-To-Film Application System

Features include a touchscreen HMI, adjustable place-and-peel settings, and automated loading and unloading.
mm

Published

4 hours ago

on

M&#038;R Orbiter Automatic Direct-To-Film Application System

M&R Orbiter Automatic Direct-To-Film Application System

Features include a touchscreen HMI, adjustable place-and-peel settings, and automated loading and unloading.

M&R Printing Equipment announces the release of the ORBITER Automatic Direct-to-Film Application System as part of the QUATRO product line. The ORBITER applies DTF transfers using a rotary indexing base with multiple heat press platens, producing more than 360 transfers per hour. Features include a touchscreen HMI, adjustable place-and-peel settings, and automated loading and unloading. The system supports one-piece flow, just-in-time manufacturing, standalone operation or integration with QUATRO systems.

M&R

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: M&R
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our bi-monthly digital magazine, website, bi-weekly bulletins and social media channels cover breaking news and innovative products while providing the best management insight and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular