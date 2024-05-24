Media & Substrates
Name Badges International Wood Name Badges
The eco-friendly and recyclable materials are ideal for businesses, conferences, or events where a polished image is essential.
For a professional-looking name badge that offers a perception of a higher value among customers and employees, Name Badge International’s engraved wooden name badges are ideal for businesses, conferences, or events where a polished image is essential. They also are eco-friendly and recyclable. Made of real mahogany wood, these name plates feature a contrasting dark brown “burned” edge and come in three sizes.
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
