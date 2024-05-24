Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

11 hours ago

on

Name Badges International Wood Name Badges

Name Badges International Wood Name Badges

The eco-friendly and recyclable materials are ideal for businesses, conferences, or events where a polished image is essential.

For a professional-looking name badge that offers a perception of a higher value among customers and employees, Name Badge International’s engraved wooden name badges are ideal for businesses, conferences, or events where a polished image is essential. They also are eco-friendly and recyclable. Made of real mahogany wood, these name plates feature a contrasting dark brown “burned” edge and come in three sizes.

NameBadges International

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular