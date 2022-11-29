Media & Substrates
Name Badges Metallic Reusable Badges
Features a metallic front with black plastic back.
Name Badges has added a metallic reusable name badge to its offerings. The badge offers a clear plastic cover window for removing and replacing paper name inserts, metallic front with optional full-color printing, and black plastic back with pin or magnetic backing. The badges come with A4 perforated card inserts compatible with inkjet, laser, and wax-based printers. Available in four sizes.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
