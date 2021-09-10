Garment Printing
NameBadges Child Face Masks
The 90% polyester/10% Spandex REV 4 mask is offered in three tie dye patterns.
NameBadges has released MaskFast MF7 Kids’ Tie Dye Antimicrobial Spacer Face Mask. The 90% polyester/10% Spandex REV 4 mask is offered in three tie dye patterns (pastel, rainbow, and fluorescent) and treated with Ultra-Fresh, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial aqueous treatment designed to keep fabric fresh and is up to 99% free of bacteria for upward of 50 domestic washing cycles, the company reports.
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing / Media + Substrates
