NameBadges Child Face Masks

The 90% polyester/10% Spandex REV 4 mask is offered in three tie dye patterns.

NameBadges has released MaskFast MF7 Kids’ Tie Dye Antimicrobial Spacer Face Mask. The 90% polyester/10% Spandex REV 4 mask is offered in three tie dye patterns (pastel, rainbow, and fluorescent) and treated with Ultra-Fresh, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial aqueous treatment designed to keep fabric fresh and is up to 99% free of bacteria for upward of 50 domestic washing cycles, the company reports.

POST CATEGORIES