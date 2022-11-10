Nazdar Adds Inkjet Field Specialist for the Northeast

(PRESS RELEASE) SHAWNEE, KS — Nazdar Ink Technologies, the leading manufacturer of UV, water-based and solvent-based wide-format digital inkjet, screen-printing and flexographic ink products, is delighted to announce the appointment of Deirion Cohn as Inkjet Field Specialist for the New Jersey Region.

Working as part of the Nazdar Digital Technical Services team, Deirion will be responsible for installing, training, and repairing the graphic and textile inkjet equipment that Nazdar sells and supports. He will also provide technical support to end users of this equipment, both on the phone and online.

Deirion is an experienced industry professional having worked in the print market for more than 10 years. He has extensive experience in wide-format printing, working as a Field Service Technician with responsibility for installing, training, and servicing wide-format equipment and software.

In his new role at Nazdar, Deirion will be based out of New Jersey and support the Northeast region.

On his appointment, Deirion says: “I’m delighted to have joined Nazdar and to be working with the Nazdar Digital Technical Services team to support our many customers in the New Jersey and surrounding areas.

“I have been working with Nazdar products ever since I first joined the print industry and am fully aware of the quality they offer to users. Being able to work with these solutions every day and raise awareness of their benefits is something I am very much looking forward to.”