Nazdar Adds QR Codes to Product Labels

(PRESS RELEASE) STOCKPORT, UK – Nazdar Ink Technologies has made its inks even easier to work with by adding QR codes to the labels of the majority of its products, allowing customers to easily access key information about its solutions.

Almost all Nazdar ink products now carry the QR codes, which, when scanned by customers using a mobile device, allows them to view the full technical data sheet for each individual Nazdar ink.

These technical data sheets carry core information about the inks such as the type of substrates the inks can be used with, how they should be stored and the potential applications they can be used to produce, in addition to key safety and regulatory information.

Bruce Ridge, Director of Technical Service at Nazdar, said this will allow customers to easily access the information they need to ensure the inks are operating at their maximum potential and are achieving the desired, high-quality output.

“The QR codes are useful for customers that need product use information quickly,” Ridge said. “We do have this information on our website, but that requires some navigation to view – whereas the QR codes make this technical data instantly accessible.”

The inspiration for the new codes came from Nazdar technician JR Bennett. He suggested the idea after taking part in specialist training sessions with wide-format manufacturer Roland DG, having seen that the manufacturer already provided QR codes on its own product labeling.

“Most of the products we make have detailed technical data sheets on the use of the products and the QR codes allow our customers to access these support documents quickly,” Bruce Ridge said.

“For many of the inks, the QR code gets you to the technical data sheet, user guides and color cards. It just makes things easier for our end user customers.”

For more information on Nazdar’s products, visit nazdar.com.