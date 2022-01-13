Press Releases
Nazdar Adds QR Codes to Product Labels
Codes provide access to the technical data sheet for each product.
(PRESS RELEASE) STOCKPORT, UK – Nazdar Ink Technologies has made its inks even easier to work with by adding QR codes to the labels of the majority of its products, allowing customers to easily access key information about its solutions.
Almost all Nazdar ink products now carry the QR codes, which, when scanned by customers using a mobile device, allows them to view the full technical data sheet for each individual Nazdar ink.
These technical data sheets carry core information about the inks such as the type of substrates the inks can be used with, how they should be stored and the potential applications they can be used to produce, in addition to key safety and regulatory information.
Bruce Ridge, Director of Technical Service at Nazdar, said this will allow customers to easily access the information they need to ensure the inks are operating at their maximum potential and are achieving the desired, high-quality output.
“The QR codes are useful for customers that need product use information quickly,” Ridge said. “We do have this information on our website, but that requires some navigation to view – whereas the QR codes make this technical data instantly accessible.”
The inspiration for the new codes came from Nazdar technician JR Bennett. He suggested the idea after taking part in specialist training sessions with wide-format manufacturer Roland DG, having seen that the manufacturer already provided QR codes on its own product labeling.Advertisement
“Most of the products we make have detailed technical data sheets on the use of the products and the QR codes allow our customers to access these support documents quickly,” Bruce Ridge said.
“For many of the inks, the QR code gets you to the technical data sheet, user guides and color cards. It just makes things easier for our end user customers.”
For more information on Nazdar’s products, visit nazdar.com.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Nazdar Adds QR Codes to Product Labels
Check Out Our Newest Screen Printing Products fo January
GraphicsFlow Art Portal
Custom Ink Makes Second Acquisition in Last 3 Months
Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars Awards
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Tim Cantu
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Buzz Session2 months ago
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
-
Women in Screen Printing4 months ago
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
-
Headlines2 months ago
Thieves Steal $30,000 in Blank T-Shirts from Screen Printing Company
-
News4 months ago
Screen Shop Defrauded of Nearly $11K by Online Scammer
-
Photo Gallery2 months ago
11 Photos from a Screen Printing Legend’s Workshop
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
This Tricky Job Put 3 Expert Screen Printers to the Test
-
Headlines2 months ago
33-Year-Old Screen Shop Finds a Local Buyer
-
Headlines3 months ago
Screen Shop Turning Customers Away Because of Supply Chain Issues