Nazdar Appoints New VP of Quality and Continuous Improvement for Manufacturing

(PRESS RELEASE) SHAWNEE, KS — Nazdar Ink Technologies, the leading manufacturer of UV, water-based and solvent-based wide-format digital inkjet, screen-printing, and flexographic ink products, is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Holub as vice president of Quality and Continuous Improvement for Manufacturing.

Scott will manage the continuous improvement, quality and ISO processes for manufacturing at Nazdar, working closely with the manufacturing teams to identify opportunities, projects and investments to standardise and improve processes while controlling and reducing costs.

Scott has worked in the print industry for more than 25 years and spent time in senior roles in both manufacturing and logistics. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts and will bring an incredible amount of experience and knowledge to Nazdar.

On Scott’s appointment, Dave Austin, Chief Operating Officer, at Nazdar, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Scott to the Nazdar team. Quality is absolutely everything when it comes to ink and, here at Nazdar, we are committed to constantly improving manufacturing for our market-leading products to ensure we deliver the absolute best to our customers.”