Nazdar Opens New Texas Distribution Hub to Boost Service Across South-Central U.S.

(PRESS RELEASE) GRAPEVINE, TX — Nazdar has officially opened a new 20,000-square-foot distribution center in Grapevine, a move the company says will strengthen its service capabilities across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

According to the company, the Dallas-area site is part of Nazdar’s broader strategy to enhance regional access to its products and technical support. The facility includes advanced logistics infrastructure and a dedicated demo center designed for training sessions, events, and product demonstrations.

“This ribbon cutting is more than a ceremonial moment; it is a signal of our commitment to the region and the customers we serve,” said Richard Bowles, president and CEO of Nazdar. “We are building more than a warehouse; we are creating a hub for innovation, education, and partnership.”

The Grapevine site also strengthens Nazdar SourceOne’s nationwide distribution partnership with M&R, a leading manufacturer of screen-printing equipment. The facility’s demo center will showcase M&R’s latest textile-printing technologies, allowing customers to test new equipment and techniques firsthand. The warehouse will stock M&R consumables alongside Nazdar SourceOne’s line of inks and supplies from leading industry brands, supporting faster fulfillment and regional reliability.

Nazdar said the new layout and technology upgrades are aimed at improving order accuracy and delivery times. Customers will also have access to technical experts from both Nazdar SourceOne and M&R for product support and troubleshooting.