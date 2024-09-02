Nazdar/M & R Team Up to Showcase DTG and DTF Developments

(PRESS RELEASE) SHAWNEE, KS — Nazdar Ink Technologies will have technical representatives onsite at the M&R Printing Equipment booth (SL10028) at the upcoming PRINTING United Expo to be held September 10-12, 2024 in Las Vegas. M&R will be displaying the latest in garment-printing technologies to include virtual demonstrations and printed samples from the Polaris industrial high-speed direct-to-garment printing system, and live demonstrations of the QUATRO™ direct-to-film transfer printing system.

Last October, M&R and Nazdar announced they had entered into an Inkjet Development and OEM Supplier Agreement for the Polaris and Quatro print platforms. Nazdar has completed an extensive amount of product development work since announcing the agreement and are excited that M&R will be featuring two newly developed product lines to include Medium Light Pretreatment enabling stain-free printing on a wide range of fabrics, and a four color CMYK ink set for the QUATRO printer that provides industry-leading performance.