Press Releases
Nazdar SourceOne Taps Matthew Dominguez as Inside Sales Rep, US
Dominguez previously worked for a full-service printer in Kansas, managing its supplier contracts.
(PRESS RELEASE) SHAWNEE, KS — Nazdar SourceOne, the distribution arm of Nazdar with a network of 14 locations across North and Central America delivering localised inventory, superior customer service and expert technical support to graphic, textile and industrial markets, announces the appointment of Matthew Dominguez as Insides Sales Representative.
Working as part of the Nazdar Graphics and Industrial team, Matthew will be responsible for developing and maintaining mutually beneficial business relationships with a range of new and existing customers within the US, in order to increase sales of Nazdar’s products and services.
Matthew brings with him a depth of industry experience, having previously worked for a full-service printer business in Lawrence, Kansas, that offers a wide range of services and capabilities. While at the company, he initiated and oversaw the fulfilment of major supplier contracts as well as maintained and developed positive business relationships with customers.
“We are very pleased to be able to welcome Matthew to the Graphics and Industrial team at Nazdar,” comments Mathew McClintock, West Regional sales manager, Graphic Business Unit at Nazdar SourceOne. “Matthew will bring incredible enthusiasm and industry knowledge to the role, which will greatly benefit our customers as well as our own team.”
