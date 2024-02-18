Nazdar Sticks to Ink Innovation at 2024 Latin America Label Summit

(PRESS RELEASE) Shawnee, KS — Nazdar Ink Technologies will present its diverse range of inks developed for narrow-web printing applications at 2024 Latin America Label Summit – Agora Bogota Convention Center, Colombia on March 12-13 in Booth C14.

As a prominent supplier to the flexible packaging, folding carton and label markets, Nazdar will be displaying a variety of inks ideal for Narrow Web printers. Experts with years of experience will be on hand to explain the technologies and benefits behind its UV and LED flexo, UV offset and UV letterpress inks, durable UV coatings, water-based flexo, UV and LED rotary screen inks, and UV and LED overprint varnishes and adhesives.

Nazdar has a century of ink development expertise and experience, enabling the Shawnee, KS based company to offer the highest quality products at affordable prices. In addition to narrow-web applications, Nazdar also manufactures screen printing and digital inkjet inks and coatings for specialty graphic applications.

“Latin America Label Summit is a great opportunity for businesses in the label and packaging markets – and those considering moving into them – to meet us and discover why our inks and coatings are used worldwide,” comments Mike Harjung, Nazdar Vice President, Narrow Web Products.