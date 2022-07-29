Headlines
Nazdar Taps New Strategy Guru
Shuyang “Shaun” Pan joins the ink maker’s executive team.
Nazdar (Shawnee, KS), a manufacturer of digital inks and a distributor of printing supplies, has appointed Shuyang “Shaun” Pan as its vice president, chief strategy officer.
Pan will lead the development and implementation of Nazdar’s strategic planning process and marketing activities. He brings 17-plus years of global sales and marketing experience with a track record of work leading to revenue increases.
Pan obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University and a doctorate degree in chemical engineering from Princeton University. He later earned an MBA with a specialty in strategy and marketing from New York University.
For more information, visit nazdar.com.
